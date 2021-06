Pueblo Comic Con rebrands, starts announcing 2021 guests

Pueblo Comic Con, planned for Nov. 6, 2021, at the Pueblo Convention Center, has a new event name and several new guest announcements.

The event will now be known as SoCo Comic Con. a Canon City spinoff may be in the works...

Voice actor Greg Cipes, who plays Best Boy in various animated Teen Titans projects, will appear at the Pueblo 2021 pop culture convention.

Also, wrestler Kevin Nash will appear in Pueblo:

Date/Time

Date(s) - Saturday, November 6, 2021

10:00 am - 10:00 pm



Location

Pueblo Convention Center

An event where comic fans, creators, and experts congregate to attend panels, buy their favorite swag, and participate in discussions that are all centered on some aspect of comics. Come join us November 6th, 2021 for this year’s best comic event.

10 am - 6 pm [exhibitor room]

Panels continue till 10pm

fetteventsconsulting@gmail.com

For more information, see https://www.sococomiccon.com/

Tickets: https://www.sococomiccon.com/store

