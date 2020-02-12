Thursday, February 13, 2020

Bennet ends bid for the presidency

Derek Draplin, The Center Square

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, ended his bid seeking the Democratic nomination for president on Tuesday night.

Bennet, who announced he was running for the nomination in May, thanked supporters in New Hampshire Tuesday night.

“As I’ve said all across this state and I’ve said all across the country, it’s not just about who’s in the White House, we’ve got to win a majority in the Senate,” Bennet told supporters Tuesday night, pledging to campaign in support of Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.

The Colorado senator modeled himself as “the opposite of Donald Trump,” but never gained traction in the crowded Democratic primary field. 

RealClearPolitics’ polling average put Bennet at 0.6 percent support.

Bennet, along with Andrew Yang, dropped out of the race before all of New Hampshire’s votes were counted Tuesday night.

Bennet received 0.3 percent of the votes and no delegates in the first-in-the-nation primary, according to early returns from RealClearPolitics.

He lasted longer than former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who dropped out in August in his bid for the presidency. Hickenlooper is now running for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat.

