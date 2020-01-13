Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Pueblo News

The Place For Events in Colorado's Steel City

Business Events News Top Story 

Pueblo Comic Con announces first guest

Jayson Peters

Pueblo Comic Con, planned for Nov. 7, 2020, at the Pueblo Convention Center, has announced its first guest!

Voice actor Greg Cipes, who plays Best Boy in various animated Teen Titans projects, will appear at the new pop culture convention.

Are you excited about Pueblo getting its own comic con? Let’s show it lots of support so it can return and expand beyond one day!

Date/Time
Date(s) - Saturday, November 7, 2020
10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Add to your calendar: iCal

Location
Pueblo Convention Center

Categories


  • Set up will be Saturday Nov 7th from 6 am -9 am. A completed exhibitor form must be filled out prior to setup.
  • ​Cosplay contest planned

We are overjoyed to announce our first guest. Please welcome one of the hottest working voice actors in the industry…

Posted by Pueblo Comic Con on Monday, January 13, 2020

Pueblo Comic,Toy,Anime & Pop Festival

https://www.pueblocomiccon.com

More Art:
Date/Time Event
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00 am - 3:45 pm
Color In Color at Buell Children's Museum
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Sunday, January 19, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Friday, January 24, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Perennial Favorites From The Francis King Collection of Western Art
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Sunday, January 26, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Perennial Favorites From The Francis King Collection of Western Art
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Thursday, January 30, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Perennial Favorites From The Francis King Collection of Western Art
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:00 am
Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Colorado
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

