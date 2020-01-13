Pueblo Comic Con announces first guest

Pueblo Comic Con, planned for Nov. 7, 2020, at the Pueblo Convention Center, has announced its first guest!

Voice actor Greg Cipes, who plays Best Boy in various animated Teen Titans projects, will appear at the new pop culture convention.

Are you excited about Pueblo getting its own comic con? Let’s show it lots of support so it can return and expand beyond one day!

Date(s) - Saturday, November 7, 2020

10:00 am - 8:00 pm



Pueblo Convention Center

Set up will be Saturday Nov 7th from 6 am -9 am. A completed exhibitor form must be filled out prior to setup.

​Cosplay contest planned

