Pueblo Comic Con announces first guest
Pueblo Comic Con, planned for Nov. 7, 2020, at the Pueblo Convention Center, has announced its first guest!
Voice actor Greg Cipes, who plays Best Boy in various animated Teen Titans projects, will appear at the new pop culture convention.
Are you excited about Pueblo getting its own comic con? Let’s show it lots of support so it can return and expand beyond one day!
Date/Time
Date(s) - Saturday, November 7, 2020
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Add to your calendar: iCal
Location
Pueblo Convention Center
Categories
- Set up will be Saturday Nov 7th from 6 am -9 am. A completed exhibitor form must be filled out prior to setup.
- Cosplay contest planned
We are overjoyed to announce our first guest. Please welcome one of the hottest working voice actors in the industry…
Posted by Pueblo Comic Con on Monday, January 13, 2020
Pueblo Comic,Toy,Anime & Pop Festival